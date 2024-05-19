Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Premier League comes to an end on Sunday, and it is set for an exciting conclusion, with plenty still to decide, including the title race and the European race. Manchester City need one more win to secure the title, while Arsenal need a favour from West Ham United while taking care of their own business against Everton.

The final round of fixtures should bring plenty of drama, while even more drama may lie in wait, with big decisions set to be made over a number of managers, while we should see another flurry of signings. In that vein, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news surrounding some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Zirkzee battle

Arsenal continue to be linked with a move for Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee. According to Calciomercato, AC Milan are pushing to land the 22-year-old Dutchman, but they see the Gunners as their biggest obstacle.

Mikel Arteta and Edu are said to be ‘serious’ about pulling off a deal, requiring another goal threat at the top end of the pitch, while AC Milan need to replace Olivier Giroud. Zirkzee is said to have an asking price of around £60million, so it will be interesting to see who is willing to stump up the moment.

Sancho decision

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho may have a big decision to make this summer. Currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund and preparing for a Champions League final, it’s unclear whether Sancho has a future at Old Trafford. A stay at Dortmund seems more probable, but United are said to be asking for around £55million, which is £20million more than Dortmund’s record transfer.

On top of that, Sancho earns around £275,000-per-week, and Dortmund are not going to pay anywhere near that amount. That means a stay at Signal Iduna Park would mean a significant pay cut for the winger.

Liverpool business

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has issued his verdict on Liverpool’s potential transfer business this summer. The Reds need to upgrade their squad while also entering a new chapter with a new manager.