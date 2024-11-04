A former Chelsea man thinks Arsenal need a new captain.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We witnessed two major upsets as the weekend, as both Arsenal and Manchester City fell to defeat in the Premier League - what is happening in the rumour mill today?

A former Chelsea player thinks that the current Arsenal captain is not suitable for the role and suggested some replacements - meanwhile, Crystal Palace have their eye on a Ligue 1 forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Cascarino thinks Arsenal captaincy should be taken away from Bukayo Saka

Arsenal succumbed to a disappointing loss at the weekend against Newcastle, causing theoretical alarm bells to be sounded around the Emirates Stadium. Former Chelsea man Tony Cascarino thinks they have a leadership problem on the pitch - while he has no doubts around Bukayo Saka’s talents as a player, he thinks he is an unsuitable pick as captain.

Speaking with TalkSPORT, Cascarino said: “Bukayo Saka's a fantastic player, and I speak highly of him all the time, because I love his desire, his hunger, his goal, intelligence as a player, his assists.

“I just don't want him to be captain because I think he needs to be on his game and think about his game only. You've got Declan Rice in there. Give him the captain's armband. You've got Thomas Partey. I just feel you should be going, Saka, you play your game. I think certain players need to be just left to play their game.”

Crystal Palace could look to replace Jean-Philippe Mateta with Oumar Diakite

Crystal Palace could lose their star striker, Jean-Philippe Mateta, in January - should this take place, they will look to replace the Frenchman with Reims wonderkid Oumar Diakite.

This is according to a report from The Sun. So far this season, Diakite has made nine appearances in all competitions for Reims, scoring two goals and notching up a single assist along the way.