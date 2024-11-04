Pundit calls for brutal Arsenal captaincy decision as Crystal Palace 'line up' bid for Ligue 1 forward
We witnessed two major upsets as the weekend, as both Arsenal and Manchester City fell to defeat in the Premier League - what is happening in the rumour mill today?
A former Chelsea player thinks that the current Arsenal captain is not suitable for the role and suggested some replacements - meanwhile, Crystal Palace have their eye on a Ligue 1 forward.
Tony Cascarino thinks Arsenal captaincy should be taken away from Bukayo Saka
Arsenal succumbed to a disappointing loss at the weekend against Newcastle, causing theoretical alarm bells to be sounded around the Emirates Stadium. Former Chelsea man Tony Cascarino thinks they have a leadership problem on the pitch - while he has no doubts around Bukayo Saka’s talents as a player, he thinks he is an unsuitable pick as captain.
Speaking with TalkSPORT, Cascarino said: “Bukayo Saka's a fantastic player, and I speak highly of him all the time, because I love his desire, his hunger, his goal, intelligence as a player, his assists.
“I just don't want him to be captain because I think he needs to be on his game and think about his game only. You've got Declan Rice in there. Give him the captain's armband. You've got Thomas Partey. I just feel you should be going, Saka, you play your game. I think certain players need to be just left to play their game.”
Crystal Palace could look to replace Jean-Philippe Mateta with Oumar Diakite
Crystal Palace could lose their star striker, Jean-Philippe Mateta, in January - should this take place, they will look to replace the Frenchman with Reims wonderkid Oumar Diakite.
This is according to a report from The Sun. So far this season, Diakite has made nine appearances in all competitions for Reims, scoring two goals and notching up a single assist along the way.