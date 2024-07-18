Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira has left his role as Strasbourg manager after just one year.

Just one season into a three-year deal, former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira has left his role as Strasbourg manager. Vieira was hired by the Ligue 1 club last July after they had been taken over by Chelsea’s BlueCo ownership group.

The 48-year-old led Strasbourg to 13th in the table and into the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France, but has exited by mutual agreement.

A statement from Strasbourg president Marc Keller said: “We would like to express our gratitude and thank Patrick for the work he has accomplished during this first phase of the project. We will him much success in the future. He will always be welcome at the club.”

The Strasbourg job was Vieira’s fourth senior position after spells with New York City and Nice before he joined Crystal Palace in 2021.

Vieira led Palace to the FA Cup semi-final in his maiden campaign, but departed last year after a winless start to 2023.