Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes ruled out "until the end of the season" after hamstring injury
The Brazilian centre-back was forced off in Arsenal’s 2-1 win against Fulham earlier this week, having pulled up with a hamstring injury. Jakub Kiwior came on in his place, while Leandro Trossard was brought on to replace Jurrien Timber after the Dutchman also suffered an injury.
Gabriel, 27, has built a formidable partnership with William Saliba at centre-back over the past few seasons. But after his injury was examined further, Arsenal will have to see out the season without him.
Posting on the club’s website, a spokesperson said: “Further to being substituted during our match against Fulham on Tuesday, we can confirm that Gabriel Magalhaes has sustained a hamstring injury which requires surgery.
“Gabi will undergo a surgical repair procedure to his hamstring in the coming days, and immediately begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, with the aim to be ready for the start of next season. Everyone at the club will be fully focused on supporting Gabi to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible.”
Gabriel’s injury could not have come at a worse time for the Gunners, who currently have five defenders sidelined ahead of a crucial run of fixtures. Sitting second in the Premier League table, they have all but conceded the title race to Liverpool and a top four finish seems all but certain.
But next week, Arsenal host Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, a match in which Gabriel will be sorely missed. Also out injured for the Gunners at the moment are defenders Timber, Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu, plus forwards Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.
