Arsenal defender Gabriel has been ruled out for the rest of the season. | Getty Images

Arsenal have been dealt a devastating blow to their defence today, as the extent of Gabriel’s injury is revealed.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brazilian centre-back was forced off in Arsenal’s 2-1 win against Fulham earlier this week, having pulled up with a hamstring injury. Jakub Kiwior came on in his place, while Leandro Trossard was brought on to replace Jurrien Timber after the Dutchman also suffered an injury.

Gabriel, 27, has built a formidable partnership with William Saliba at centre-back over the past few seasons. But after his injury was examined further, Arsenal will have to see out the season without him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on the club’s website, a spokesperson said: “Further to being substituted during our match against Fulham on Tuesday, we can confirm that Gabriel Magalhaes has sustained a hamstring injury which requires surgery.

Gabriel of Arsenal looks dejected as he leaves the pitch after picking up an injury during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Fulham FC at Emirates Stadium on April 01, 2025 in London, England. | Getty Images

“Gabi will undergo a surgical repair procedure to his hamstring in the coming days, and immediately begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, with the aim to be ready for the start of next season. Everyone at the club will be fully focused on supporting Gabi to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible.”

Gabriel’s injury could not have come at a worse time for the Gunners, who currently have five defenders sidelined ahead of a crucial run of fixtures. Sitting second in the Premier League table, they have all but conceded the title race to Liverpool and a top four finish seems all but certain.

But next week, Arsenal host Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, a match in which Gabriel will be sorely missed. Also out injured for the Gunners at the moment are defenders Timber, Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu, plus forwards Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz.