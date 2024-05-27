Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Premier League may be over, but transfer rumour season is only just kicking off, with the window set to open in just a couple of weeks. Manchester City came out on top again this season, edging Arsenal for the second consecutive campaign, but with every year, dominance gets harder to maintain, and the Gunners and others will be hoping to benefit from that.

Elsewhere, Manchester United will be playing European football after all following their FA Cup win, while Newcastle United will miss out for the same reason. Above all that, a number of clubs are searching for new managers, including the likes of Brighton and Chelsea. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news surrounding the Premier League clubs.

United pocket windfall

Manchester United have reportedly pocketed a transfer windfall ahead of the summer transfer window swinging open. According to the Athletic, United have sold left-back Alvaro Fernandez to Benfica following a successful loan spell.

It’s claimed Benfica activated the option to buy in their loan deal, and they will snap up Fernandez on a deal totalling £7.7million, which includes £2.6million in variable add-ons. Fernandez came through at United in 2022 before going on to have loan spells with Preston North End, Granada and most recently Benfica. He will now link up with the Portuguese giants on a full-time basis after a successful spell.

Southampton tipped to steal Leeds stars

Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome has tipped Southampton to steal away a Whites player or two following the Saints’ promotion to the Premier League. Southampton beat Leeds 1-0 in the play-off final to secure an instant return to the Premier League.

“Crysencio Summerville, yes, I can see him on his way, Willy Gnonto, yeah, I could see him on his way, Dan James, you know, frustrated, not even playing, been on the bench,” Newsome told the BBC. Asked if Southampton could sign some of those players, Newsome responded: “Absolutely. You know, Joe Rodon goes back. Ethan Ampadu, who has been great all season.”

Arsenal battle for forward

Arsenal are said to be interested in Rennes starlet Desire Doue ahead of the summer window. According to reports in France, the Gunners are rivalling Manchester United for the signing, with the France under-21s international having played regularly for the senior Rennes side despite being just 18 years of age.