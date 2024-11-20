Arsenal Legend comments on Gunners Evolution and Edu’s Surprise Departure

Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn has weighed in on the club's recent success and the shock exit of Sporting Director Edu Gaspar (Credit Allsport).

Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn has weighed in on the club's recent success and the shock exit of Sporting Director Edu Gaspar.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reflecting on his own playing days, Winterburn praised the continuation of Arsenal’s core values while questioning Edu's decision to leave a club on the rise for a role within Evangelos Marinakis’s multi-club network.

Speaking on Arsenal’s current trajectory, Winterburn acknowledged the parallels between the modern squad and his era: “We were hungry to win, we were committed, and we had quality players.

"You can see that in today’s team too."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He highlighted the importance of young, talented players who bring a positive attitude and desire to learn—qualities that Edu prioritized in reshaping the squad alongside manager Mikel Arteta.

Winterburn credited these efforts for reigniting the passion of Arsenal fans, whose enthusiasm is reflected in the electric atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Edu’s sudden move to Nottingham Forest’s ownership group left Winterburn puzzled. “Why would you want to do that? Arsenal is a bigger club right now than both Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos, with all due respect,” he remarked. Despite recognizing the growing prominence of multi-club ownership models, he questioned whether the opportunity truly outweighs Edu’s integral role in building Arsenal’s resurgence.

The former Arsenal man speculated about the factors behind Edu’s departure, suggesting potential power dynamics but refraining from definitive conclusions. “Maybe a power struggle, I don’t know, and I don’t want to comment on why Edu has left.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also noted the broader implications of the move, pointing out the increasing influence of ownership groups like Marinakis’s and Manchester City’s on football's future landscape.

Ultimately, Winterburn expressed hope that Arsenal would continue thriving despite this setback. With Arteta’s leadership and a committed squad, he believes the club is well-positioned to sustain its upward momentum. For Winterburn, the enduring ethos of hunger, unity, and hard work remains central to Arsenal’s identity—qualities he sees alive and thriving in the current team.

Winterburn remains optimistic about Arsenal’s trajectory, even after Edu’s departure, describing the club as a "well-oiled machine" under Mikel Arteta. He lauded the current squad’s relentless drive and camaraderie, drawing parallels to the unity of his own playing days. For Winterburn, it’s not just about talent but the hunger to push boundaries—a fire he sees burning brightly at the Emirates. “The heart of Arsenal is still very much alive,” he said, pointing to a team that thrives on grit and a fearless pursuit of excellence.

This article was made possible with the help of Throne and Liberty Lucent.