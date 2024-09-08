Arsenal legend gives verdict on new star signing Merino - 'he has everything'

Arsenal unveiled their new signing Mikel Merino on August 27. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Ray Parlour had his say on the Gunners new summer signing Mikel Merino.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal secured the signing of Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad in a deal worth an estimated £31.6 million.

The 28-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the option to extend for an additional year, with the Gunners paying an upfront fee of £27.4 million, plus £4.2 million in potential add-ons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Merino was also part of Spain's Euro-winning squad during the summer. Though not always a starter, his contributions and presence in the squad were vital to his team’s success.

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour commented on the midfielder’s move to the Gunners. He said: “He looks a superb fit for Arsenal. A Euro winner, a tall and imposing midfielder, he has everything to be a success at Arsenal.

"The loss of Xhaka was a blow to Arsenal and he can come in and do some of his job.

"Arsenal are now going back to the type of midfielder in size and presence that we had back in the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Arsene then went for a younger and dynamic midfielder of small in size, but Arteta has looked at it and now Arsenal have strong, physical, but quality midfielders to dominate games.”

This interview was attributed by NetBet Online Casino