Mikel Merino could soon sign for Arsenal. | Getty Images

Arsenal could soon secure the signing of a midfielder from La Liga

Arsenal have had a modestly successful transfer window so far. They have recently completed the signing of Riccardo Calafiori from Bolonga - what further business are the Gunners looking to conduct?

The Gunners could finalise the signing of one of their key transfer targets in midfield ‘in a few days’. In the meantime, they, alongside Liverpool and Chelsea, have been given a major transfer boost after one of their rivals has pulled out of the race to sign a highly-rated striker from the Portuguese top tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal to complete signing of Mikel Merino soon

Arsenal had been heavily linked with a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino earlier in the transfer window - now, they look set to announce his arrival at the Emirates Stadium ‘in a few days’ according to a recent report from CaughtOffside.

Merino has also been targeted by Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, but his agent has informed those clubs that Arsenal is his preferred choice. Should he complete his move to north London, it would not be the first time he has played in the Premier League - Merino enjoyed a brief spell on loan with Newcastle United back in the 2017/18 season.

Arsenal and Liverpool receive major boost in transfer pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres

Previously, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool were joined in the race to sign Viktor Gyokeres by La Liga giants Atletico Madrid. This may no longer be the case - according to a report from Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Diego Simeone’s men have instead turned their attention to Villareal’s Alexander Sorloth.

As such, this knocks one of their key rivals out of the race. Arsenal are currently leading the pack, with Chelsea’s interest having seemingly faded - Liverpool will still provide stern competition for Gyokeres’ signature, however. Who will win the race to bring him on board?