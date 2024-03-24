The 2024 list of the World's Most Valuable Sports Empires has been released by Forbes and Arsenal owners Kroenke Sports and Entertainment are second in this list of 25 global names.
The US-based company, founded by Stanley Kroenke, also has the likes of the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Rapids on its portfolio, alongside the Gunners.
This list released by Forbes has revealed Kroenke Sports and Entertainment is valued at $15.59 billion (£13.37bn), up 22 percent in just one year. Take a look below at how Arsenal's owners compare to the likes of Fenway Sports Group, the Glazer Family, and the City Football Group, as well as other billion-pound sports empires.
