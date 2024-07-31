Arsenal are interested in a move for Barcelona’s Raphinha. | Getty Images

One of Arsenal’s main transfer targets is planning to remain at his current club.

Arsenal are making inroads in the summer transfer window - with just under a month remaining, what is happening in the Premier League rumour mill today?

One of the Gunners’ transfer targets is said to be keen to stay put at his current club - meanwhile, another of Arsenal’s targets has given an eye-opening interview.

Raphinha ‘wants to stay’ at Barcelona

Arsenal had been linked with a move for Barcelona winger Raphinha in recent weeks - however, their efforts to bring him on board have been dealt a major blow, after it has been revealed that the Brazilian wants to remain at the Camp Nou.

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) page, journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote: “Intermediaries have approached again Raphinha this week to understand his availability to Saudi Pro League move in August. The answer was clear again: Raphinha wants to stay at Barcelona, it's his priority.”

Benjamin Sesko opens up on future amid transfer speculation

Benjamin Sesko has given some insight into his future. While he has been linked with a move to Arsenal, it looks unlikely he will move in the summer - he says it would not be ‘smart’ to leave RB Leipzig after just one year.

Speaking in an interview with Sport BILD, Sesko said: “There was a lot of talk and there was also movement. But in the end, we found a good solution. It will do me good to continue to mature in Leipzig.

“It would not have been smart to leave after just one year. I want to continue to gain experience at a very high level at RB Leipzig, and where I want to go, I will need a lot of experience.