Arsenal vs. Real Madrid Preview and Prediction: UEFA Champions League

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, applauds the fans following the team's draw during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on April 05, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) | Getty Images

​Arsenal are set to host Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday, April 8th, 2025, at 8 PM BST at the Emirates Stadium. This highly anticipated clash sees the Gunners aiming to use home advantage against the 15-time European champions to try and move on to the next stage of the competition.

Arsenal Team News

Arsenal face significant defensive challenges ahead of this fixture. Centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes has been ruled out for the remainder of the season following a hamstring injury sustained during the 2-1 victory over Fulham on April 1st. Additionally, full-back Jurrien Timber is doubtful due to a knee problem from the same match. These injuries add to the existing absences of defenders Riccardo Calafiori, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Ben White. On a positive note, Bukayo Saka has returned to training after recovering from a hamstring surgery and is expected to feature in the squad.

Arsenal Recent Form

Arsenal's recent performances have been mixed. They secured a commanding 7-1 win over PSV in the Champions League Round of 16, showcasing their attacking quality. However, their Premier League form has been inconsistent, highlighted by a 1-1 draw against Everton on April 5th, where defensive lapses were evident.

Real Madrid Team News

Real Madrid have their own injury concerns. Goalkeepers Thibaut Courtois and Andriy Lunin are sidelined, leading to Fran González making his debut in the recent match against Valencia. Defenders Dani Carvajal, Dani Ceballos, Éder Militão, and Ferland Mendy are also unavailable due to injuries. Despite these setbacks, key players like Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, and Jude Bellingham are fit and expected to play pivotal roles in the upcoming fixture against the Gunners.

Real Madrid Recent Form

Real Madrid's form has been under scrutiny following a 2-1 home defeat to Valencia. This loss has intensified pressure on manager Carlo Ancelotti, with criticisms regarding tactical decisions and team selection. The team's defensive vulnerabilities have been exposed, conceding eight goals in recent home matches against Leganés, Real Sociedad, and Valencia. However, their attacking unit remains potent, with Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior leading the line.​

Arsenal Player to Watch

Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring against Fulham. | Getty Images

With the return of Bukayo Saka, all eyes will be on the young winger to provide the creative spark Arsenal needs. Despite his recent injury layoff, Saka remains the club's top combined goal and assist provider this season, and his performance could be instrumental in breaking down Real Madrid's defence.

Real Madrid Player to Watch

Liverpool's Conor Bradley (left) tackles Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during a UEFA Champions League match. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Kylian Mbappé has been in scintillating form, scoring 12 goals in his last 10 La Liga appearances. His pace, skill, and clinical finishing make him a constant threat, and Arsenal's depleted defence will need to be at their best to contain him.

Arsenal vs Real Madrid Champions League Prediction

This encounter promises to be a tightly contested affair. Arsenal will look to leverage their home advantage and the boost from Saka's return. However, Real Madrid's experience in European competitions and their attacking firepower cannot be underestimated. Considering both teams' current form and injury concerns, a 2-2 draw seems a plausible outcome, setting up an intriguing second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Our Prediction: Arsenal 2 - 2 Real Madrid