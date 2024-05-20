A pundit ‘feels sorry’ for a Manchester United player and an Arsenal player is set to leave the club.

A former Manchester United man has expressed his sympathy for a current member of the squad - meanwhile, an Arsenal defender has announced that he will be leaving the club.

Gary Neville ‘feels sorry’ for Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund

Ex-Manchester United stalwart has expressed his sympathy for Rasmus Hojlund, lambasting his obvious confusion at United’s directionless style of play.

In The Overlap’s newsletter, Neville penned [via The Metro]: “Watching [Rasmus] Hojlund, I felt sorry for him. You talk about the difficulty United have had putting out a consistent back four this season. But it’s the same up front. Hojlund doesn’t know what the pattern of play is, whether the wide player is going to go to the line or come inside.

“You can see he’s making good runs all the time and then the wide man will come back inside and there will be a 15-pass sequence. Another time he’ll drop in and try to join in with that and that will inevitably be the time the wide man decides to get to the line and cross it. Until United can establish a consistent pattern of play, being centre forward in that team will be an impossible job.”

Cedric Soares announces Arsenal departure

Cedric Soares has announced that he will be leaving Arsenal after four years with the Gunners. All in all, he made 36 appearances for Arsenal, scoring a single goal along the way - he has also turned out for outfits such as Southampton, Sporting CP and Inter Milan.

