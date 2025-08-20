Arsenal forward Kai Havertz is facing another spell on the sidelines after picking up a knee injury.

The 26-year-old missed Wednesday’s open training session at the Emirates, just days after coming off the bench in Arsenal’s Premier League opener against Manchester United.

It’s another blow for Havertz, who only recently returned from a serious hamstring injury.

According to the Athletic, assessments are still ongoing, so the extent of the damage and his recovery timeline remain unclear. The Gunners face Leeds United in the second game of their Premier League campaign this weekend, and will likely have to play without Havertz in the squad.

What’s more, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta may be forced back into the market despite already spending £64m on Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon this summer.

With Gabriel Jesus still out following an ACL injury, options upfront are running thin.

Last season, both Havertz and Jesus were sidelined for the run-in, which saw midfielder Mikel Merino used as a makeshift striker.

Leandro Trossard - fresh off signing a new deal - remains another option to lead the line if required.