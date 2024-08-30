Neto could be on his way from Bournemouth to Arsenal as part of a goalkeeper merry-go-round | Getty Images

The Gunners are seeking a backup goalkeeper and could sign Bournemouth’s Neto before the window closes.

Neto, 35, has been with the Cherries for two years but could be lured to London on loan for the season. Arsenal’s current second keeper Aaron Ramsdale looks set for a move to Southampton, meaning Mikel Arteta is in search of cover in case of any issues for David Raya.

Arsenal had been heavily linked with Espanyol’s Joan Garcia but his €30m release clause is proving an obstacle. They have now moved the search closer to home and are eyeing up a deal for Bournemouth’s number one as various keeper transfers in the Premier League have opened up the option.

Neto has started both Bournemouth’s league games so far this season, but yesterday the Cherries secured Kepa Arrizabalaga’s services on loan from Chelsea for the campaign. Between Kepa’s move to Bournemouth and Aaron Ramsdale’s transfer to Southampton, a loan for the Brazilian Neto could suit all parties. Neto has previously played for Fiorentina, Juventus, Valencia and Barcelona.

Kepa would be likely to take Neto’s spot in the line-up - last season saw him win the Champions League and La Liga while on loan at Real Madrid - so sending Neto on loan is no great loss to Bournemouth, and could give the player himself wider Premier League experience.

The backup slot at Arsenal has opened up with Aaron Ramsdale set to depart after three seasons with Arsenal. Despite being the Gunners’ first choice in his first two years at the Emirates, he was usurped by David Raya (then on loan from Brentford) last season and made only six league appearances. Newly promoted Southampton are now set to welcome him in a deal worth up to £25m.

Neither Ramsdale nor Neto’s deals are completed yet, with both largely dependent on each other. The clubs have until 11pm to get the ‘keepers signed, but only until noon to register players for this weekend’s Premier League fixtures.