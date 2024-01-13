We have a partial break in the Premier League this weekend and next weekend, but the action continues to rumble on. Just 10 teams will be in action this weekend, and the other 10 will have their turn next week, with the teams not in action getting chance to recharge their batteries, with most heading abroad for some warm weather.

We have some fascinating clashes this weekend, with Manchester United and Tottenham facing off, while Newcastle United taking on Manchester City. Arsenal also have business to take care of against Crystal Palace as they look to get back in the thick of the title race. In the meantime, we have rounded up the latest transfer news from around the top flight.

De Gea latest

David De Gea remains without a club more than six months after leaving Manchester United at the end of his contract. But it seems the goalkeeper is not in a rush to make a decision despite having been out of the game for some time at this point.

Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside: "He will take time with his family to decide but I’m not aware of anything imminent. He’s just waiting, nothing has changed since October when he was not convinced by proposals received in the final weeks of the summer window.”

Brobbery 'battle'

Ajax striker Brian Brobbey is being linked with a move to Arsenal as the Gunners look to add a forward either this winter or in the summer. United have been linked, but The Mirror say Arsenal are now interested in snapping up the eye-catching 21 year old.

Brobbey has already netted 12 goals already this season,and it hasn't been an ideal campaign for Ajax so far. The Gunners need more depth at the top end of the pitch having failed to take chances efficiently this term, costing them points, particularly against lesser - on paper - opposition.

Youngster chase

Liverpool and Brighton are said to be tracking CA Talleres star Kevin Mantilla. The Colombia under-20s star is tipped to be one of the next big things from South America, and Talleres chief Andrés Fassi has confirmed the interest.