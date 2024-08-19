Mikel Merino could soon be an Arsenal player. | AFP via Getty Images

Arsenal could make their biggest signing of the summer very soon.

After a comfortable 2-0 win in the opening day of the Premier League season for Arsenal over Wolves, the Gunners are now looking to finalise their transfer business in the summer - what is happening in the rumour mill today?

Arsenal could make their most important signing of the summer before the end of the day - additionally, one of their player has been linked with a move to a fellow club in the Premier League, following reports of an official offer being made.

Arsenal to complete signing of Mikel Merino soon after ‘significant progress’

Arsenal have long been linked with a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino in the summer - now, it seems like they may be finally closing in on finalising the transfer. According to a report from GIVEMESPORT, the Gunners could confirm the deal in the ‘next 24 hours’.

‘Significant progress’ was made over the weekend regarding the move - while Sociedad have been digging their heels in, as they do not want to lose one of their best players, it seems the saga may finally be coming to an end.

Wolves make ‘approach’ for Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal may have taken three points from Wolves at the weekend - now, Wolves could be looking to take Aaron Ramsdale from the Gunners. This is according to TEAMtalk, who state that Gary O’Neil’s men have made an official ‘approach’ for the England international.

Ramsdale is now firmly rooted to Arsenal’s bench, with Mikel Arteta’s preference for David Raya being clear. Despite this, there is a catch - while Wolves are only interested in pursuing a loan deal for the player, Arsenal would prefer a permanent transfer. It is unclear if Wolves are willing to play ball with these demands - furthermore, ‘several’ Premier League clubs are thought to also be interested in a loan move for Ramsdale.