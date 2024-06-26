Dani Olmo playing for Spain. | Getty Images

Arsenal and Spurs are both in pursuit of a Spanish international.

We are now just a few days away from the knockout rounds of Euro 2024, following England’s progression through the group stage but what is happening around the Emirates Stadium today?

Arsenal and their bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur have both been linked with a Spanish international who currently plays in the Bundesliga, meanwhile, a pundit has made a strange claim regarding Bukayo Saka.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal and Tottenham chasing Dani Olmo

Arsenal and Tottenham have both been linked with a move for RB Leipzig and Spain midfielder Dani Olmo, according to a report from TBR Football.

The two North London clubs are not the only ones who have been linked with a move for Olmo in the ongoing summer transfer window - Premier League champions Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool are also thought to be in the race.

Ian Wright says Bukayo Saka should play at left-back for England at the Euros

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has made a bizarre call involving Bukayo Saka, as he believes the forward should be moved back to his original position of left-back for England. While this would ameliorate Southgate’s selection headache from an attacking perspective somewhat, Saka has not fulfilled this role for several years - it would be a massive risk to move him back at this pivotal stage of the tournament.

Speaking to ITV in his punditry role at the Euros, Wright said: “I’m starting to think, I saw a stat about Kieran Trippier being our second most productive player, touches and passes. I’m thinking, how are we going to get Palmer into the team if that’s the case?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad