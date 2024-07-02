Nico Williams could sign for Arsenal in the summer. | Getty Images

Arsenal have been warned that one of their transfer targets could ‘unsettle’ the rest of the squad.

Several Arsenal players have had a great tournament so far at Euro 2024 - others, like Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko, have now gone home. What is happening around the Emirates Stadium today?

The Gunners have been issued a warning regarding one of their main transfer targets - meanwhile, they are also in talks with a key figure at the club over a new deal.

Arsenal warned that Nico Williams wages demands could ‘unsettle’ squad

Arsenal are in the hunt for Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams in the summer transfer window - but several audiences have some reservations. Recently, the Gunners have been warned that handing him a massive wage could ‘unsettle’ the rest of the squad - it would also ‘smash’ their wage structure.

Journalist Charles Watts wrote: “Williams is a talent, but he is still young and relatively inexperienced. For Arsenal to immediately make him one of the highest earners would be a risk, because it could unsettle the squad a bit, especially if he were to come in and suddenly be earning more than some of the experienced players who have been at the club for a while. So all that sort of thing has to be taken into account when it comes to potential deals.”

Arsenal ‘in conversation’ with Mikel Arteta over new contract

Here’s something that should come as no surprise - Arsenal are ‘super happy’ with Mikel Arteta and are doing what they can to tie their manager down with a new contract, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking with GIVEMESPORT, Romano said: “Arsenal are super happy with him, so I think they will find an agreement, it’s not going to be a big problem, the conversation is very positive, they are planning for the future together.