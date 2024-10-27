Liverpool team to face Arsenal confirmed.

Andy Robertson returns at left-back in the place of Kostas Tsimikas after the 1-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League. Curtis Jones, man of the match in last weekend’s 2-1 victory against Chelsea, also comes back in. Jones was rested against Leipzig but comes back into the XI with Dominik Szoboszlai dropped to the bench. In attack, Cody Gakpo, who has started the previous two games, makes way for Luis Diaz.