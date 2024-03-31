Arsenal have confirmed that Frida Maanum is conscious and in a stable condition after collapsing on the pitch during Sunday's FA WSL Cup final against Chelsea. Picture: Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal have confirmed that Frida Maanum is conscious and in a stable condition after collapsing on the pitch during Sunday's FA WSL Cup final against Chelsea. Maanum went down off the ball and with no one around her during the end of normal time at Molineux, dropping to her knees initially before laying on the floor. Paramedics quickly raced on to the pitch to provide treatment.

After several minutes, the midfielder was eventually stretchered off wearing an oxygen mask with players from both sides visibly distressed. She was replaced by Alessia Russo.

The game eventually restarted to finish off the final minutes before going into extra-time, with the score at 0-0. Arsenal confirmed shortly after that their player was responsive.

In a statement on social media platform X, Arsenal posted: “Frida is conscious, talking and in a stable condition. She will continue to be monitored closely by our medical team. We’re all with you, Frida."

Chelsea’s Niamh Charles and Arsenal’s Katie McCabe were first to notice Maanum's collapse, alerting the referee quickly in order for the game to be stopped. The distressing scenes saw both sets of players head towards their respective dugouts to compose themselves as medical staff rushed on to the pitch, with one signalling for a stretcher.

Following a brief break at the end of normal time, play resumed in extra-time with both sides understandably cagey. Swedish forward Stina Blackstenius eventually scored for Arsenal in the 116th minute, finishing well from inside the box after the ball fell at her feet.

