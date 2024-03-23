Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arsenal youngster Chido Obi-Martin has committed his long-term future to Arsenal amid interest from Borussia Dortmund and Ajax.

The 16-year-old has made headlines in recent months after scoring ten goals for Arsenal under-16's in a friendly against Liverpool last November, while he more recently scored four goals in a match against Crystal Palace.

It is understood that Obi Martin, who has trained with Mikel Arteta's first team several times this season, will sign a professional contract when he turns 17 in November this year.

"I would like to stay at Arsenal for a long time. It's a good club, I can feel that I'm getting much better in training," he told Bold.dk.

"There are a lot of good people and good coaches, so I'm really happy to be there.

"Maybe I will have to play permanently at U21 from next season. There aren't that many strikers in the squad so it will be a good opportunity for me.