Arsenal youngster wanted by Borussia Dortmund and Ajax verbally commits future to club
Arsenal youngster Chido Obi-Martin has committed his long-term future to Arsenal amid interest from Borussia Dortmund and Ajax.
The 16-year-old has made headlines in recent months after scoring ten goals for Arsenal under-16's in a friendly against Liverpool last November, while he more recently scored four goals in a match against Crystal Palace.
It is understood that Obi Martin, who has trained with Mikel Arteta's first team several times this season, will sign a professional contract when he turns 17 in November this year.
"I would like to stay at Arsenal for a long time. It's a good club, I can feel that I'm getting much better in training," he told Bold.dk.
"There are a lot of good people and good coaches, so I'm really happy to be there.
"Maybe I will have to play permanently at U21 from next season. There aren't that many strikers in the squad so it will be a good opportunity for me.
"Arsenal is a club that gives young talents the opportunity to play."
