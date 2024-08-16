Arsenal Premier League winner believes Gunners target Osimhen is 'not an upgrade'

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 12: Francis Jeffers of Arsenal with the Premier League trophy and FA Cup Trophy during the Arsenal Trophy Parade on May 12, 2002 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Former Arsenal forward Francis Jeffers spoke about what positions the club need to improve in the transfer window and more.

Francis Jeffers is an English football coach and former player who most recently served as a first-team coach at Oldham Athletic. During his playing career, he had stints at several clubs, namely Arsenal, Everton and Blackburn Rovers.

In a recent interview, the Ex-Arsenal forward spoke about the business the Gunners need to do in this Summer Transfer Window.

Francis Jeffers said: “The most important business is consolidating the squad and keeping your best players, which is what Arsenal have done.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Francis Jeffers of Arsenal with the Premier League trophy after the match between Arsenal and Everton on May 11, 2002 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

"Adding quality players is next and Arsenal look to have increased their defensive unit with the strong Italian signing. For me though, Arsenal do need another striker, an out-and-out number 9.

“They need this to push on to win big trophies.”

The Premier League winner also gave his thoughts one of Arsenal’s targets for the Transfer Window, signing striker Victor Osimhen.

Last season at Napoli, he scored 15 goals in 25 matches. The season before that, he 26 times in 32 games for the Italian side, which helped Napoli win their first Serie A title in 33 years that 2022-23 season.

However, Jeffers believes the in-form striker would ‘not be an upgrade’ for the Gunners. He said: “I don’t think so. I like Gabriel Jesus a lot. He can play in many positions which is what Arteta likes Jesus is used to the Premier League, so this is huge.

"He is a top player who can score goals. Osimhen is that out-and-out striker, but he may need time to settle in the League.”

This interview was attributed by William Hill Vegas.