Arsenal complete first summer transfer with capture of Paris Saint-Germain Féminine defender

Jonas Eidevall's Arsenal have confirmed their first signing of the transfer window.

By Graham Falk
5 minutes ago

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Swedish international Amanda Ilestedt from Paris Saint-Germain Féminine on a free transfer.

The centre back moves to North London after spending the last two years in the French capital.

“I’m really excited and happy to be here,” said the 30-year-old. “My goal is to win titles and this is a great club with great players and fantastic facilities, so I believe this is the right place for me to achieve that. There is a real sense of momentum around this club and the support has been wonderful – I can’t wait to walk out onto the pitch in the Arsenal kit" added Ilestedt.

Head Coach Eidevall added: “I’m delighted that Amanda has joined us here at Arsenal. She brings extensive international experience and I believe she has a great mix of presence and technical ability, making her an ideal fit for our squad. I enjoyed working with Amanda during our time in Sweden and am looking forward to coaching her here at Arsenal too.”

Capped 64 times by her country, she has represented Sweden at two European Championships and two World Cups and is part of their squad for this summer's tournament in Australia and New Zealand. She also won silver with her country at the 2016 Olympics.

Beginning her career in 2009, Ilestedt enjoyed eight years with Damallsvenskan side Rosengard, where she won five league titles as well as one Swedish Cup and three Swedish Super Club titles - two of those league titles coming under the tutelage of current Gunners boss Eidevall.

The defender has also enjoyed spells in Germany with both Turbine Potsdam and Bayern Munich, where she won the Frauen Bundesliga title before sealing a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

NationalWorld also understands the Gunners are also close to completing the signings of striking duo Alessia Russo and Cleo Lacasse.

Related topics:ArsenalArsenal WomenWomen's Super League