Former England and Arsenal invincible says Thomas Tuchel 'paves the way for England'

Ray Parlour: 'Tuchel’s fearless, direct start heralds a bold England'. (Photos: Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has shared his insights on Thomas Tuchel’s early tenure as England manager.

In a recent interview, Ray Parlour praised Tuchel’s direct and confident approach, highlighting his major tournament wins and his vision for an unafraid, free-flowing style of play.

Also known well as ‘the Romford Pele’, Ray Parlour played 466 games for the Gunners, scoring 32 goals and winning three Premier League titles and four FA cups. Aged 51, he’s now a pundit for BBC Radio 5 Live and Talksport.

He was part of the title-winning Arsenal ‘invincibles’ team in the 2003-04 Premier League, with 10 England caps during his career.

When asked about the differences under Thomas Tuchel so far, Ray Parlour said: "He is direct and confident in his approach. He has won major tournaments and wants England to be free and play with no fear.

"Two easy games for him to start. It will get tougher as England face the better teams, but overall, he has top players to pick from so, he has done what is expected of him.

"No major difference at this stage, but hopefully, they will come when England are in the knock out stages of the World Cup, when tactical changes in game will be needed. I like the way Tuchel has been in his interviews so far.”

Parlour believes that while Tuchel’s initial impact may seem modest, his proven pedigree and strategic mindset will be crucial for England.

The next FIFA World Cup is set for 2026 and will be hosted jointly by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The last edition took place in 2022 in Qatar, where England advanced through the group stage and into the quarter-finals.

Despite a promising campaign, England ultimately fell short in a hard-fought match against France, ending their run in the tournament.