France send out a message with a 2-1 win over Denmark at the stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar.

Two goals from Kylian Mbappe shot France to a 2-1 win against a very good Denmark side who at some point looked like they would get something from the game. The French momentum is building and there is a feeling that they will take some stopping in this tournament.

Here are some of the moments from the game that might not have been on television.

Mbappe is quite electric

There is feeling Mbappe has slowed down especially in recent months with issues of club football and his relationship with Messis and Neyma but today he was quite good. There was a moment in the first half when he jumped on a through ball and honestly there was no stopping him from there.

Throughout the game there just seemed to be this electric jolt that went through the stadium when he was on the ball. In Russia 2018, he became only the second teenager after Pele to score in a World Cup final and here he showed that he adores this competition, he just looked quite up for it from the word go.

A fan attempted to jump unto the field

One of the reasons that Qatar dont want alcohol anywhere close to the stadium is that they don’t want fans misbehaving so they would have been surprised to see fan try to get onto the pitch when the game was on going.

The guards were alert enough though to stop him in his tracks and calmed an awkward situation that could have easily developed into a very sticky situation to players, broadcasters and organisers at large.

Hugo Lloris of France celebrates his side’s second goal scored by Kylian Mbappe (not pictured) during the FIFA World Cup Qata (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Noticeable empty seats

This was a game between the current world Champions and a European semi-finalist but even though the game itself was quite entertaining it felt a bit strange to see and recognise so many empty seats at the game.

The stadium 974 is beautiful and the story is that it was built from using 974 containers which is quite some story but you just gotta wonder if all the off the field issues that have dominated the tournament has affected the fan patronage. They did say a total of 42,860 turned out for the game but it did not feel like that.

Mexican wave

One of the celebrations that you see with France is the Mexican wave,an effect resembling a moving wave produced by successive sections of the crowd in a stadium standing up, raising their arms, lowering them, and sitting down again. It was first done by Mexico in the 1986 World Cup and has been known as the mexican wave since then outside north America.

Youssouf Fofana waited 10 minutes on the line to come in

Monaco youngster Youssouf Fofana was the last sub for the World Champions but it looked at some point that he might not have made it as the ball would not just go out of play the substitution to be made.