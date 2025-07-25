Victor Gyökeres brings 'real chance' of Premier League title for Arsenal, says Alan Smith

Viktor Gyökeres is set for a move to Arsenal. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

With Viktor Gyökeres heading to Arsenal, Gunners legend Alan Smith believes the Swedish striker could be the final piece in Mikel Arteta’s title puzzle.

Alan Smith is a former Arsenal striker and club legend. He scored 115 goals in 264 appearances between 1987 and 1995, finishing as the Gunners’ top scorer for four consecutive seasons.

Smith famously opened the scoring in the title-clinching win at Anfield in 1989 and went on to win two league titles, a domestic cup double, and the European Cup Winners’ Cup with the club.

Now a respected pundit and commentator, Smith knows what it takes to lead the line at Arsenal and he believes Gyökeres could be a decisive piece in Arteta’s title ambitions.

Speaking to National World about the potential impact of the new No. 9, Smith didn’t downplay how badly Arsenal have needed this kind of striker.

“Getting a centre-forward was essential, that’s obvious to everyone,” he said. “It’s not controversial. It had to happen.”

For months, Gyökeres has been linked with a move to north London, but interest from Manchester United and others raised doubts. Smith, though, made it clear where he wants him to land.

“Hopefully, he ends up at the Emirates. There’s been talk of United getting involved, but fingers crossed Arsenal get it done." Gyökeres offers a different kind of threat; a powerful, direct outlet Arsenal haven't really had under Arteta.

The two-time Golden Boot winner believes the team might need to tweak the system to truly unleash Gyökeres.

Alan Smith added: “They might have to adjust slightly… get the ball into him quicker, down the sides of centre-backs, into his feet.

“It’s not the sort of movement Havertz naturally gives you."

So is he the difference between being contenders and champions? The former FIFA commentator believes he could.

“Could he be the missing link? He’d definitely help, no doubt. But the other key is keeping the squad fit.”

Smith highlighted how injuries derailed Arsenal’s challenge last season and pointed to the contrast with Liverpool's ability to manage squad health.

“You can call it bad luck, or maybe it’s a sports science thing, but Arsenal have to keep their best players on the pitch. Liverpool seem to cope with that side of it better."

With Gyökeres through the door and a fit squad, Smith is optimistic about what Arsenal can do this season.

“They’ve not been far off in the last couple of years. If they can add a proper centre-forward, and Gyökeres looks like that, then they go into this season with a real chance.”

