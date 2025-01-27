Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A roundup of some of the latest Premier League transfer rumours.

The respective battles in the Premier League are heating up and clubs have now been issued their warning for the final days of the January transfer window. Teams have limited time left to wrap up any outstanding deals before the window slams shut until the summer.

As the final days play out and the deadline approaches, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest Premier League rumours as clubs hope to bolster their squads to aid their top flight missions.

Aston Villa wait for ‘green light’ to sign defender

Aston Villa are close to bringing Axel Disasi to the club before the January transfer window closes. Unai Emery is looking to bolster his backline and the Villans have ‘agreed personal terms’ with the out of favour Chelsea star.

Disasi has made just a handful of appearances in the Premier League this season and has been linked with a number of clubs in Europe as he looks for more regular game time. According to Fabrizio Romano, Emery’s side ‘have agreed terms’ with Disasi for a winter move, and are now just waiting to tie things up with their Premier League rivals.

With just six Premier League appearances under his belt so far this season, the versatile defender has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge. Despite others being in the picture for his signature, the 26-year-old ‘wants to join’ Villa and Emery is eager to get the deal over the line.

“Axel Disasi has agreed on personal terms with Aston Villa,” Romano wrote on social media. “Disasi wants to join Villa despite interest from more clubs around Europe after direct talk with Unai Emery, crucial to get the green light. Deal now up to Chelsea and Villa to reach full agreement.”

Disasi is currently valued by Transfermarkt value at €30 million but he is one of the Chelsea players with a long-running contract. His current deals expires in 2029.

Liverpool pushing to sign ‘long identified’ defensive target

Liverpool are also looking at bolstering their options in defence and have set their sights on Ajax’s Jorrel Hato. The 18-year-old is a target the Reds have ‘long identified’ and while it was initially set out to be a summer pursuit, the Premier League leaders have pushed their interest forward.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are looking at securing a deal this month for Hato for ‘a couple of reasons’. Real Madrid are also said to be interested in Hato, along with Chelsea. Both teams have enquired about the Ajax starlet, mainly for a possible summer move. This is why Liverpool are considering an earlier swoop, to try and beat the competition.

Slot reportedly values Hato highly for his versatility at the back. The teen is a left-back by trade but can also operate as a centre-back. Along with finding eventual successors for Van Dijk, there have been talks over Liverpool revamping their options on the left too. Andy Robertson has come under criticism recently and Kostas Tsimikas is not viewed as his natural replacement for first choice.