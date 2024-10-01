Aston Villa injury news ahead of game against Bayern Munich in Champions League

John McGinn could be out for another three weeks. | Getty Images

Who will Unai Emery be able to call upon for Aston Villa’s game against Bayern Munich?

Aston Villa are gearing up for a massive Champions League clash with German giants Bayern Munich on Wednesday evening - here’s a look at their injury news.

As things stand, the Villans are set to be without four first team players, including two defenders and two midfielders - let’s take a look at who they are.

Aston Villa injury news

Perhaps the most crucial absentee for Villa at the moment is John McGinn - the Scotland international is set to be out for ‘another two or three weeks’ according to Villa boss Unai Emery. On McGinn’s injury, Emery said: “He’s been out for one week and I think he will now be out for two or three weeks more. Our expectation is that he will be out for three or four weeks altogether.”

Meanwhile, Matty Cash is nearing a return, but will likely miss out on Wednesday evening’s game - instead, the Polish international will probably return to the squad when they take on Manchester United on Sunday.

Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara remain long term absentees for Villa, but could return to the fray later this month. Given the nature of their respective injuries, they will not be rushed back into the first team.

Aston Villa and Bayern Munich’s Champions League campaign so far

In their first ever Champions League game (their last game in the competition came before the 1991 rebrand), Aston Villa defeated Young Boys by a score of 3-0. Youri Tielemans, Jacob Ramsey and Amadou Onana all got their names on the scoresheet in a triumphant evening for the Villans.

In the meantime, Bayern Munich took on Dinamo Zagreb, annihilating their opposition by a score of 9-2. Former Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane scored four goals - Raphael Guerreiro, Michael Olise, Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka also got in on the act.