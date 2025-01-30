Miguel Almiron has rejoined former club Atlanta United in the MLS | Getty Images

All the latest transfer headlines from the Premier League - including major updates on Aston Villa and Newcastle United

Aston Villa wonderkid Jhon Duran has completed a medical ahead of his blockbuster £64m move from Aston Villa to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

Duran has been one of the standout youngsters in the Premier League with an impressive 12 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions while often playing second fiddle to Olle Watkins and has treated fans to some special moments this season including winners against Bayern Munich, Aston Villa and Leicester City.

The club had previously shown a strong desire to keep Duran on board after rejecting multiple bids from West Ham, who are in need of a centre forward after injuries to summer-signing Nicklas Fulkrug, top scorer Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio.

However, Villa ultimately decided that now was the right time to cash in on one of their prized assets after the Colombian expressed a desire to prove himself in a new league and link up with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

The new has divided opinion of the footballing community and in particular has riled up TalkSport host Simon Jordan, who commented: “He’s not a serious footballer, is he? He’s 21 years of age at the beginning of his career with all the world in front of him. Playing in the best league for a big football club, and he wants to go and play Saudi. He’s not a serious footballer.

“Jhon Duran is a young 21-year-old Colombian international footballer with a real talent. This is not a football move. It’s a money move. Just call it for what it is.”

Villa have limited time to find a replacement, but according to Birmingham World have made enquiries over the availability of Chelsea forward Joao Felix and fringe Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel.

Newcastle United confirm emotional £11m departure

Exuberant Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron has completed an £11m move to rejoin former club Atlanta United in the MLS.

The Paraguayan international joined Newcastle in 2019 as a club-record signing of £21m under Rafael Benitez and went onto play 223 games in six years under three different managers.

The 30-year-old was renowned for his blistering speed, tireless work ethic and his ability to glide past defenders. He scored 30 goals and assisted 12 times across all competitions and was a part of the Newcastle team which secured Champions League qualification in 2023 to end a 20-year hiatus from Europe’s elite competition.

However, in recent months, he has fallen down the pecking order due to the immense form of Jacob Murphy and has decided that now is the time to restart his career in the MLS where he was previously idolised at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Newcastle United head coach, Eddie Howe, said: "On behalf of the club, I want to thank Miggy for everything he has given us during our time together.

"He has been the ultimate professional, and he has been a big part of some of our most memorable moments in recent seasons.

"He is a great person and we'll miss him greatly, but this is the right move at the right time for him and his family and we wish them well."