Aston Villa team news: Will Ollie Watkins play against Go Ahead Eagles and is Tyrone Mings fit?
The Aston Villa boss has taken his team to the Netherlands for this evening’s (October 23) Europa League match against Go Ahead Eagles.
It’s been a difficult start to the season for Villa, sitting 11th in the Premier League - but joint third in the European competition.
The Premier League side doesn’t have too many injuries to contend with, but questions still remain over how the team will line up tonight.
Tyrone Mings has been battling an ankle injury, but there is no news yet as to whether or not he has been deemed fit to play. By contrast, Youri Tielemans is still sidelined by a calf injury and has not even been seen in training, let alone back in the squad.
Striker Ollie Watkins has been recovering from a knee problem, withdrawing from the England squad during the most recent international break. He made a cameo appearance last weekend, in a 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur.
Summer signing Donyell Malen started at centre-forward, and probably should do so again for Villa tonight. Rushing Watkins back into the fray risks him picking up a further injury, with attacking reinforcements few and far between at Villa Park.