Award-winning artist commemorates historic Liverpool win in new painting

Lucy Pittaway's new painting 'Ewe'll Never Walk Alone' commemorates Liverpool FC's historic win

Fans of Liverpool FC may have had to wait 35 years to celebrate a league title win in front of their home fans – but a renowned artist has made sure they don’t have to wait that long to commemorate their historic win.

Titled ‘Ewe’ll Never Walk Alone’, a brand new artwork from the UK’s best-selling published artist Lucy Pittaway – daughter of Middlesbrough FC legend Willie Maddren – marks this significant moment in the club’s history.

Dressed in Liverpool’s red and white, and set against the backdrop of Anfield, Lucy’s sheep is joined by the Premier League trophy, which will be presented to the title winners following their last home game of the season, against Crystal Palace on Sunday, May 25.

Prints and canvasses of ‘Ewe’ll Never Walk Alone’ have already been incredibly popular with fans from across the world. It is the second in Lucy’s football inspired collection.

Yorkshire-based Lucy recently came to national attention when, following the tragic felling of the Sycamore Gap tree, she was inundated with requests to paint it in its former glory. In doing so, she made a pledge to plant a tree for every print of her Sycamore Gap and Tree of Hope paintings sold, and in doing so help to create an enduring memorial which could be enjoyed by generations to come.

The pledge captured the public’s imagination and thousands of the now iconic print have been sold worldwide, and Lucy is in the process of finding locations to plant the trees. A destination woodland has already been created using 1,000 of the trees in North Yorkshire, the first of many which will act as a lasting legacy for Sycamore Gap.

Speaking about Ewe’ll Never Walk Alone, Lucy said: “Football is in our blood here at Lucy Pittaway Ltd and we know the passion fans have for Liverpool. I hope my piece captures that passion, pride and loyalty that define the club and its supporters.

They’ve waited a long time to celebrate in front of their fans at the magnificent Anfield and I hope they enjoy every moment!”

Liverpool FC fans can find Ewe’ll Never Walk Alone at: https://www.lucypittaway.co.uk/product/lucy-pittaway-ewell-never-walk-alone-6370