Today may be seen as the beginning of a new era in football - as the Ballon d’Or to recognise the world’s best footballers cannot go to either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

It is the first time in 20 years that neither of the megastars who have dominated the men’s game this millennium have been shortlisted. Ronaldo won it in 2008, 2013 and 2014, and 2016 and 2017. Messi won from 2009 to 2012 inclusive, and in 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2023. Last year Manchester City’s Rodri took the prize.

In the women’s competition, it seems to be a fight between Arsenal’s England striker Alessia Russo - who was top scorer in the WSL, won the Champions League and helped her country to retain the Euros by scoring in the final, and Aitana Bonmati of Barcelona and Spain, who is seen as the best player in the world at the moment.

There are also plenty of familiar faces from the Premier League such as ex-Man United midfielder Scott McTominey of Napoli, Liverpool’s current defensive bedrock Virgil van Dijk and former Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

When is the 2025 Ballon d’Or? What is CET?

The 69th edition of the Ballon d’Or will take place tonight, Monday September 22, at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. The gala starts at 9pm CET, which is 8pm in the UK. CET stands for Central European Time, and is an hour ahead of the UK. It is used by France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Croatia and others - in fact most European countries excerpt Finland and Portugal.

Is the Ballon d’Or ceremony on TV?

The Ballon d’Or ceremony will be live on TNT Sports and Discovery+, and will also be streamed free on L'Équipe's YouTube channel.

Who is presenting the Ballon d’Or ceremony?

Presenter Kate Scott and former Chelsea and Netherlands star Ruud Gullit will present the ceremony

Who is Kate Scott, Ballon d’Or presenter?

Kate Scott is a Manchester-born sports broadcaster who works mainly for American channel CBS Sports, primarily covering football. She has anchored CBS's coverage of the Champions League since 2020. Throughout her career, she has worked internationally in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, and the United States. She has hosted the Ballon d’Or for the last decade or so.

She is married to American former boxer Malik Scott.

Who is Ruud Gullit, Ballon d’Or presenter?

Gullit is seen as one of the best footballers that the Netherlands has produced. Over a hugely successful career - which included a time at AC Milan alongside Dutch compatriots Marco van Basten and Frank Rijkaard as well as spells at Sampdoria and Chelsea - he also won the European Championships with his country. He was an attacking midfielder who could score and create goals. He moved into management and had spells at Chelsea and Newcastle United, among others.

What are the other trophies at the Ballon d’Or ceremony?

The Kopa trophy is presented to the best under-21 player. It is named after the late French footballer Raymond Kopa, who won the 1958 Ballon d'Or. The Yashin Trophy is voted for by journalists and is presented by France Football to the best goalkeeper, and is named after former Soviet Union goalkeeper Lev Yashin. It was won last year by Liverpool’s number 1 Allison.

Men’s Ballon d’Or 2025 nominees

Women's Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees

Sandy Baltimore (France, Chelsea)

Barbra Banda (Zambia, Orlando Pride)

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)

Lucy Bronze (England, Chelsea)

Klara Bühl (Germany, Bayern)

Mariona Caldentey (Spain, Arsenal)

Sofia Cantore (Italy, Juventus/Washington Spirit)

Steph Catley (Australia, Arsenal)

Temwa Chawinga (Malawi, Kansas City)

Melchie Dumornay (Haiti, OL Lyonnes)

Emily Fox (United States, Arsenal)

Cristiana Girelli (Italy, Juventus)

Esther González (Spain, Gotham FC)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)

Patri Guijarro (Spain, Barcelona)

Amanda Gutierres (Brazil, Palmeiras)

Hannah Hampton (England, Chelsea)

Pernille Harder (Denmark, Bayern)

Lindsey Heaps (United States, OL Lyonnes)

Chloe Kelly (England, Manchester City/Arsenal)

Frida Maanum (Norway, Arsenal)

Marta (Brazil, Orlando Pride)

Clara Mateo (France, Paris FC)

Ewa Pajor (Poland, Barcelona)

Clàudia Pina (Spain, Barcelona)

Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona)

Alessia Russo (England, Arsenal)

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Sweden, Chelsea)

Caroline Weir (Scotland, Real Madrid)

Leah Williamson (England, Arsenal)

Men's Kopa Trophy 2025 nominees

Ayyoub Bouaddi (France, Lille)

Pau Cubarsí (Spain, Barcelona)

Désiré Doué (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Estêvão (Brazil, Palmeiras/Chelsea)

Dean Huijsen (Spain, Bournemouth/Real Madrid)

Myles Lewis-Skelly (England, Arsenal)

Rodrigo Mora (Portugal, Porto)

João Neves (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Kenan Yıldız (Türkiye, Juventus)

Women's Kopa Trophy 2025 nominees

Michelle Agyemang (England, Brighton/Arsenal)

Linda Caicedo (Colombia, Real Madrid)

Wieke Kaptein (Netherlands, Chelsea)

Vicky López (Spain, Barcelona)

Claudia Martínez Ovando (Paraguay, Club Olimpia)

Men's Yashin Trophy 2025 nominees

Alisson Becker (Brazil, Liverpol)

Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)

Lucas Chevalier (France, Lille)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium, Real Madrid)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain)

Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)

Jan Oblak (Slovenia, Atlético de Madrid)

David Raya (Spain, Arsenal)

Matz Sels (Belgium, Nottingham Forest)

Yann Sommer (Switzerland, Inter)

Women's Yashin Trophy 2025 nominees

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany, Gotham FC)

Cata Coll (Spain, Barcelona)

Hannah Hampton (England, Chelsea)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC/Brighton)

Daphne van Domselaar (Netherlands, Arsenal)

Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy 2025 nominees

Antonio Conte (Italy, Napoli)

Luis Enrique (Spain, Paris Saint-Germain)

Hansi Flick (Germany, Barcelona)

Enzo Maresca (Italy, Chelsea)

Arne Slot (Netherlands, Liverpool)

Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy 2025 nominees

Sonia Bompastor (France, Chelsea)

Arthur Elias (Brazil, Brazil national team)

Justine Madugu (Nigeria, Nigeria national team)

Renée Slegers (Netherlands, Arsenal)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands, England national team)

Men's Club of the Year Trophy 2025 nominees

Barcelona (Spain)

Botafogo (Brazil)

Chelsea (England)

Liverpool (England)

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Women's Club of the Year Trophy 2025 nominees

Arsenal (England)

Barcelona (Spain)

Chelsea (England)

OL Lyonnes (France)

Orlando Pride (United States)