Inigo Martinez was involved in an angry confrontation with a fan on the street.

Barcelona star Inigo Martinez has been filmed getting into an angry confrontation with a young football fan in the middle of the road. Footage, which has gone viral on social media, shows the defender driving his black Range Rover before pulling over onto the street to confront the fan.

Martinez is filmed wearing a white t-shirt and shorts, as he walks up to the supporter and unleashes an angry rant. During the altercation the Spanish international is seen raising his voice and pointing in frustration at the young fans' antics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to The Sun, Martinez reportedly said: "This is the last time you call me a fool or insult me, the last time you and your friend insult me."

It is not yet clear what caused the incident, but there did not appear to be any physical contact during the exchange, which only lasted around 20 seconds.

The Daily Mail has speculated that the boy has been involved with several altercations with Barcelona fans, and online reports claim that Gavi’s contract presentation wearing the shirt of the team’s bitter title rivals Real Madrid.

Martinez signed for Barcelona this summer on a free transfer after a six season association with Athletic Bilbao. The 32-year-old has been playing in La Liga for the last 13-years and also enjoyed time with Real Sociedad as a youngster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender is a contender to make Luis de la Fuente’s Spain Euro 2024 team and was named in the squad for the most recent friendlies against Brazil and Colombia.

Martinez has played 19 times in all competitions for a Barcelona side that sit second in La Liga, eight points behind leaders Real Madrid.