Barcelona 'interested' in disgraced Man United duo after winger exiled to Aston Villa

Barcelona are reportedly targeting a double swoop for former Manchester United teammates this summer.

According to reports, two Man United stars - both of whom left the club under a cloud (for different reasons) - have emerged on Barcelona’s radar. It comes following a solid season for the La Liga giants, who reached the semi-final of the Champions League and

On the wings, the starting XI places appear to be locked down by Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, but a long-term replacement will be needed for 36-year-old striker Robert Lewandowski. Now, it has been reported that the heir apparent could be Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood, who left United on loan to Getafe in 2023, joined Marseille permanently in a £26m deal last summer. After a standout season in Ligue 1, scoring 20 goals and providing five assists, the 22-year-old is now attracting interest from across Europe. Reports suggest Marseille could double their investment, with a £62m transfer potentially earning United a £31m sell-on windfall.

According to the Boot Room, Barcelona are keen to bring Greenwood to Camp Nou and have now entered the race to sign the forward.

The La Liga giants are also said to hold "active interest" in Marcus Rashford, who is currently on loan at Aston Villa after a difficult spell at Manchester United. The 26-year-old could also be on the move this summer, as Barca look to refresh their attack.

Greenwood’s departure from Old Trafford followed the discontinuation of criminal charges related to attempted rape and assault. The Crown Prosecution Service dropped the case after key witnesses withdrew, stating there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction. Images and audio tapes relating to the alleged incidents were published on social media.

Rashford was released on loan after telling the media that he was ready for a “new challenge” - he was subsequently frozen out of the squad by manager Ruben Amorim, and shipped off to Aston Villa in the January transfer window.