The France international and Manchester City defender appears at Chester Crown Court for a hearing into the accusations against him, which he denies

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has arrived for a court hearing ahead of a trial in which he is facing seven rape charges, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape.

Mendy, 27, had spent five months in prison after being accused of attacking five women between October 2020 and August 2021.

He was released on bail in January ahead of today’s hearing at Chester Crown Court prior to a trial scheduled for later this year.

The footballer arrived at the court earlier today for a two-day pre-trial hearing.

Mendy denies all allegations made against him and is awaiting trial alongside co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40, of Eccles in Greater Manchester.

What are the charges against Mendy?

Mendy has now been charged with seven counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape.

The alleged incidents are in relation to six separate women and are said to be have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.

The latest charge, which had previously been subject to reporting restrictions, relates to a new complainant and is alleged to have taken place in July 2021

Mendy had been in custody since August 2021, and has been denied bail three times in the period since prior to January 2022.

Alongside the 27-year-old, another man - the aforementioned Matturie, 40 - has also been charged with rape in relation to the inquiry.

When is Mendy’s trial due to take place?

Mendy’s trial was initially scheduled to take place in late January 2022.

It is now understood that he will stand trial from 25 July along with his co-defendant who faces similar allegations.

Judge Patrick Thompson remanded both defendants into custody until January 7th, when a further pre-trial hearing will be held.

He was granted bail after being held in custody for five months and ordered to stay at his home address, not to contact any complainant and to hand over his passport.

How long was Mendy at Manchester City?

Mendy joined City from Monaco in 2017. The defender made 50 league appearances for the 2022 Premier League title winners and scored two goals.