Ordinarily, the longer summer transfer window gives teams space to negotiate for the biggest and brightest stars, but some incredible deals have gone through in January in the past.

While not necessarily always superstar signings, these players transformed their new teams, with many of the following footballers going on to lift major silverware in the Premier League and in European competitions.

Here are 10 of the best January transfers in Premier League history.

1 . Jermaine Defore (2009) Portsmouth to Tottenham - £15.75m | AFP via Getty Images Share

2 . Seamus Coleman (2009) Sligo Rovers to Everton - £60,000 | Getty Images Share

3 . Gary Cahill (2012) Bolton Wanderers to Chelsea - £7m | Getty Images Share

4 . Philippe Coutinho (2013) Inter Milan to Liverpool - £8.5m | Getty Images Share