Gary Cahill went from struggling Bolton Wanderers to lifting European trophies with Chelsea. | Getty Images

The 10 best January transfer window signings of all-time - including one future Champions League winner

Usually, the best transfer deals are done in the summer - but these guys are the exception to the rule.

Ordinarily, the longer summer transfer window gives teams space to negotiate for the biggest and brightest stars, but some incredible deals have gone through in January in the past.

While not necessarily always superstar signings, these players transformed their new teams, with many of the following footballers going on to lift major silverware in the Premier League and in European competitions.

Here are 10 of the best January transfers in Premier League history.

Portsmouth to Tottenham - £15.75m

1. Jermaine Defore (2009)

Portsmouth to Tottenham - £15.75m | AFP via Getty Images

Sligo Rovers to Everton - £60,000

2. Seamus Coleman (2009)

Sligo Rovers to Everton - £60,000 | Getty Images

Bolton Wanderers to Chelsea - £7m

3. Gary Cahill (2012)

Bolton Wanderers to Chelsea - £7m | Getty Images

Inter Milan to Liverpool - £8.5m

4. Philippe Coutinho (2013)

Inter Milan to Liverpool - £8.5m | Getty Images

