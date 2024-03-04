Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni - Nigerian international dead at 30 after cancer battle
Nigerian international goalkeeper Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni has passed away at the age of 30 years old after a battle with cancer, it has been confirmed.
The shot-stopper featured for the Super Eagles women's side between 2012 and 2013. Aluko-Olaseni also enjoyed a successful career at club level for Rivers Angels and Sunshine Queens in her home country - both clubs play in the country's top NWFL Premiership.
The Nigerian Football Federation confirmed the star's passing with a short message on social media platform X. It read: "We are sad to hear of the passing of former @NGSuper_Falcons goalkeeper, Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni after an eight-year battle with cancer. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May her gentle soul rest in peace."
Former Nigeria head coach Jose Peseiro, who left the role at the end of his contract last week, also paid tribute to the player on X as he shared an emoji showing prayers in the replies.
Other social media users wrote 'rest well legend' and remembered a 'legend, fighter, warrior' in tributes shared on the platform. One account added: "May God bless her family and help them through this difficult time and may her memory be a blessing."
The goalkeeper had previously opened up about her battle with breast cancer in 2019, after receiving a diagnosis in 2017 while playing for Rivers Angels.
TVC News reported that the much-loved player had undergone a six-hour surgery, chemotherapy and radiation at the time but still felt 'severe pains' in her body. Aluko-Olaseni had shared her diagnosis online and appealed for donations to help fund around N5 million Naira or £250,000 worth of treatment.
