England had everyone hiding behind the sofa recently, when the Three Lions danced with death in a nail-biting encounter with a tough Slovakia outfit in the last 16 of Euro 2024.

After 120 minutes, England had enough about them to see off their opponents. With that out of the way, let’s take a quick break - today, we’ll be looking at the birthplaces of all the members of Gareth Southgate’s squad.

We’ll be looking at stars who play for teams such as Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal in this list - which member of the England squad was born closest to you?

Jordan Pickford Birthplace: Washington, Tyne and Wear

Dean Henderson Birthplace: Whitehaven

Aaron Ramsdale Birthplace: Stoke-on-Trent