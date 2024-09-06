Bolton Wanderers’ Victor Adeboyejo suffers injury - after sneezing
The 26-year-old had to miss Wanderers’ clash with Barrow in the Football League Trophy on Tuesday night.
Boss Ian Evatt told the Bolton News: “Victor has been suffering with a nasty back injury and a sneeze set it off, believe it or not. We have had it scanned and should have the results very soon. Victor is a powerful boy and even his sneezes are powerful.
“He felt a bit of a crack in between his ribs and we are hopeful it is just a cartilage or muscular issue but until we have a good look at the scan we won’t know.”
Nigerian Adeboyejo has played for Bolton since last year, after transferring from Burton Albion for a reported £500,000 in January last year. He’s played 57 times and scored 14 for the Trotters.
