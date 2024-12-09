Neymar has issued a touching tribute to his late first coach who discovered him as a young talent after he passed away at the age of 67 after suffering a sudden illness.

Roberto Antonio dos Santos, better known as Betinho Talentos and the man who discovered Neymar, died in his home in Brazil on Saturday, December 7.

The talent scout and football coach, based in Baixada Santista, on the coast of Sao Paulo, discovered Neymar in 2004, five years before he made his debut for Santos.

Betinho Talentos, who has died aged 67. He discovered Brazilian football superstar Neymar | NF/newsX

Heartfelt tributes have been pouring in, with the Brazilian football legend himself saying on Instagram: “You saw me running in the stands and made me run in several stadiums around the world. You put me in football and made my parents take me to my first tryout. I will always be grateful for that! Take care of us up there. Rest in peace, Professor Betinho.”

Neymar Jr. mourns the death of Betinho Talentos in an Instagram post | @neymarjr/NF/newsX

Santos FC also expressed their condolences with the statement: "Betinho played a direct role in the discovery of outstanding athletes from Santos' youth academy, including being responsible for scouting Neymar Jr. His story will always be intertwined with that of Santos FC. Thank you for all your dedication and love for football. Our condolences to his family and friends.”

Betinho's family said that he passed away after suffering a sudden illness but did not release further details.

