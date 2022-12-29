Pele, considered my many to be the greatest footballer of all time, has died at the age of 82 years old.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, more commonly known as Pele, has died aged 82. Considered by many audiences to be the greatest player in the history of football, the sporting world mourns the loss of an icon.

Pele was the only footballer to have won three World Cups - 1958, 1962 and 1970. Across his star-studded career, he scored a reported 1,281 goals in 1,363 games. 12 of those goals came at World Cups - in total, he racked up a reported 77 goals for Brazil in 92 appearances.

He had been fighting colon cancer since September 2021 and was admitted to Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Sao Paulo on November 29. He remained there until his death on December 29.

A tweet on Pele’s official Twitter account reads: “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever.”

Several former footballers and pundits expressed their sorrow on Pele’s passing and offered tributes. Gary Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. 3 times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele.”

Paul McGrath, former Republic of Ireland international, wrote: “Saddened to hear the news, one of my Hero’s. RIP Pelé.”

England star Harry Maguire tweeted in tribute: “Rest in peace Pele, one of the greatest ever. What a role model on and off the pitch. Winner of 3 World Cups, unbelievable.”

Additionally, Sir Geoff Hurst, who played against Pele while playing for England, said: “I have so many memories of Pele, without doubt the best footballer I ever played against (with Bobby Moore being the best footballer I ever played alongside). For me Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the the pitch with him. RIP Pele and thank you.”

Pele net worth

At the time of his death, Pele had a reported net worth of around £82 million. Noted for his philanthropic contributions, Pele was made a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador in 1994.

Pele wife, daughter and family

Pele had seven children across three different marriages. He married his third wife Marcia Aoki, who he remained with until his death, in 2016.