German International Deniz Undav has joined VfB Stuttgart on a permanent deal after a season-long loan at the club.

Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed that Deniz Undav has left the club. He signed a permanent deal with VfB Stuttgart worth a reported £30 million including add-ons, according to Sports Journalist Fabrizio Romano.

In the 2023/24 season, Brighton and Hove Albion sent Deniz Undav on loan to the German side. Undav hit the ground running and his side ended the season as runners-up in the Bundesliga. In total, the 28-year-old forward scored 19 goals and got 10 assists. When the season ended, Undav voiced his desire to stay at Stuttgart in interviews and even claimed that he received ‘no appreciation’ from Brighton – You can read more about this here.

On the official Brighton and Hove Albion announcement, Technical Director David Weir said: “Deniz wants to play Champions League football and continue his time with VfB Stuttgart, and while we would liked to have kept him as part of the squad, his preference was to make his move permanent.

“Once he’d made that clear, our priority was to ensure that Stuttgart met the valuation of the player.

“That’s now been achieved and we would like to thank Deniz for his time at the club and wish him well for the future.”