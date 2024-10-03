Former Brighton manager and Greece coach says Albion 'can reach' Europa League
Poyet had taken over at Brighton in 2009. In his first full season at the seaside club, they got promoted to the Championship in 2011.
The former Chelsea midfielder guided them to a fourth-place finish in 2012-13, but the Seagulls failed to reach the play-off final, losing 2-0 on aggregate to fierce rivals Crystal Palace in the semi-finals.
Most recently, Gus Poyet was the manager of Greece's national team for just over two years, with his contract expiring in March.
When asked on whether Albion can reach Europe again, Gus Poyet said: “I think yes, I think they’ve got everything to be there. The most difficult thing is when teams play differently (when they change managers)… Brighton has been able to do it, so the consistency there will take you to the top six for sure."
Gus also revealed who his favourite player at the seaside club is at the moment. Gus Poyet added: “Mitoma shows the potential of the recruitment system at Brighton… A player of quality that can give you so much.
"Sometimes you think, why didn’t other teams spot him? Why did they not know him? So that kind of signing makes Brighton special.”
