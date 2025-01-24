'One thing' - Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler reveals biggest lesson learnt from Premier League before Everton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fabian Hurzeler reveals the biggest lesson he's learnt so far managing Brighton and Hove Albion before Albion face Everton on Saturday.

The current Albion coach was appointed on June 15, 2024, becoming the youngest permanent manager in Premier League history at 31 years old.

In a pre-match press conference before the Albion take on David Moyes and Everton at home, the Brighton head coach spoke about his Premier League journey. He also revealed the biggest lesson he’s learnt so far in his time at the club.

Fabian Hurzeler said: “I really enjoy the journey so far because I see a team that is willing to work, I see a team that is willing to develop as a group and individually I see a team that is learning from their mistakes.

Fabian Hurzeler reveals the biggest lesson he's learnt so far managing Brighton and Hove Albion (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images).

"I see staff that really enjoy being together. I see in general a club that has great values that are built on a really stable foundation.

"I really enjoy the journey and with all the positives and negatives, it’s important to experience both and to learn from them.

"When I have to emphasize one thing I’ve learnt from most, it's to adapt to every situation no matter whether it’s during the game, during the day here, for the intensity and demand from the Premier League, for this very competitive league.

"Therefore the biggest thing I’ve learned is being able to adapt in every moment. Of course we can structure a week, a month but you need the ability to adapt… I praise this new adaptation of this skill.”