Two Brighton supporters have been stabbed in Rome ahead of their team's Europa League fixture against Roma on Thursday evening.

The duo are reported to have been mugged by a group of up to seven people. The football fans managed to escape the gang and into a local shop but sustained leg wounds in the attack.

The victims were taken to different hospitals for non-life-threatening stab injuries just after midnight on Thursday. A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "[We] can confirm our dedicated football officer PC Darren Balkham is in Rome to work alongside our Italian counterparts and European partner agencies."

There is no indication whether the attackers were Roma supporters. Around 3,500 Brighton fans have travelled to the Italian capital for the first leg of the Round of 16 tie. The Premier League club had issued a warning to fans before the stabbing.

A club spokesperson said: "Street crime, including pickpocketing, can take place in Rome. Be vigilant, take sensible precautions and have valid travel insurance."

The victims from the early hours of today are being supported by English police liaisons and the British Consulate. According to agenzianova.com, restaurant staff ‘raised the alarm upon witnessing the attack’ of ‘two young fans’ of Brighton. The report added: “England fans attacked, stabbed and robbed in via Cavour in Rome. When the police officers arrived, they found the two boys, a 27-year-old and a 28-year-old, injured by punches and stabs.”

Brighton are in Europa League action tonight.

Brighton are playing European football this season for the first time in the club's history after the side recorded their highest-ever Premier League finish by placing sixth last season. The Seagulls topped their group ahead of Marseille in second, Ajax in third and AEK Athens in fourth.