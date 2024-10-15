Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A football boss is to take time off after the death of his newborn son.

Bristol City have issued a statement about head coach Liam Manning, whose son Theo John Manning has died.

It says: “Everyone at Bristol City Football Club is deeply saddened by the passing of Liam’s recently born son Theo John Manning. We know that Bristol City’s supporters and the wider football family will share their condolences and deepest sympathy with Liam, his wife Fran and his son Isaac during this difficult period.

“Liam will take a period of absence, and all football duties will be carried out by Chris Hogg. We ask that the privacy of Liam and his family is respected during this time.”

Manning, 39, who played for Ipswich Town as well as a string of non-league clubs, focused his career on coaching and has been at Bristol City for a year, joining from Oxford United.

Many other clubs have sent condolences, including arch-rivals Bristol Rovers, who said: “Everyone at Bristol Rovers sends our love and sincerest condolences to Liam and the Manning family at this horrendously sad time.”

Portsmouth FC said: “Our thoughts are with Liam and his family at this sad time” and Ipswich Town posted: “Everyone at Ipswich Town sends their love to Liam and the Manning family. We're thinking of you all.”