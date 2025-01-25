Buendia is key to Leeds winning the title, says Clinton Morrison

Leeds United will win the Championship title if they land Emi Buendia before the January transfer window closes – that's according to Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison.

Several clubs, including Bayer Leverkusen and Basiktas, are keen on signing the attacking midfielder who is out of favour at Aston Villa. The Argentinian has worked with Daniel Farke before when the pair were at Norwich City, and Morrison believes he would be the final piece of the puzzle.

“I think it would be a great signing. I think if Leeds get Buendia then they go and win the title because Buendia is a fantastic footballer,” he said.

“He's got so much ability about him. Obviously, he’s not playing at Villa at the moment because he's had a bad injury and it's been hard for the manager to get him in the team. But it'd be a no-brainer for Buendia to go to Leeds, a huge football club. If they get him, that tips it over the edge for me for Leeds to win the league.

Daniel Farke

“I think they're going to win it anyway, but even more so with someone like Buendia.”

Villa are believed to be willing to allow the player leave the club on loan with an obligation to make the move permanent. Leeds meanwhile, are preparing for Monday night’s tussle with promotion rivals Burnley. Farke’s side can extend their lead at the top of the table following Sheffield United’s shock home defeat to Hull City on Friday night.

Read Clinton Morrison’s full EFL blog: