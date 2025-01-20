Burnley bid could pile on misery

Burnley’s promotion ambitions and need for goals could result in renewed attempts to sign in-demand forward Morgan Whittaker. If a deal is done in the January window, it would spell relegation for Plymouth Argyle.

That’s the view of former Premier league striker and Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison who believes Whittaker would be a big hit at Turf Moor, but at the expense of his current club.

“He has got that bit of X factor that he can beat people, he has a good left foot and a great strike on him,” he said. “So, you can see Burnley going for him because they don't score loads of goals and he's a man who I think coming off that wide area or in that number ten can go and cause a lot of problems. You can understand why Burnley want him and, in the end, they might get him if they pay enough money.

“These clubs at the top they kind of have a hold on the smaller teams because of all the money they've got. But Plymouth know that if they let him go, they could be in trouble.”

Burnley sit in third place in the Championship with automatic promotion in their sights. But a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal was highlighted in Friday night’s dramatic draw with Sunderland. James Trafford’s late penalty heroics were the talk of the town, but many Clarets fans would welcome more firepower.

The question remains though, will Plymouth - rooted at the foot of the Championship after another defeat to QPR - be prepared to sell a player who could give them hope of survival?

“If you know early in the window maybe you can pre-plan for something and get someone in, but when it comes towards the end and you haven't pre-planned for losing that player, then you're in big trouble,” Morrison said.

“I think Plymouth would have known clubs are sniffing around him, so I think that's why they're probably looking to bring other players. But the players that you bring in are probably not as good as Morgan Whitaker is so that's the conundrum you have and maybe you need to bring in a couple of players to fill his void.

“He'll be important because obviously Plymouth are fighting relegation this year and you don't want to get relegated to League One.

I think trying to keep him will be essential for Plymouth.”

