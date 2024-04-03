A number of Burnley fans were moved to the fan zone to watch the remainder of the game due to safety concerns.

Hundreds of Burnley fans were evacuated from their seats mid-match due to a safety hazard on the roof of the club’s Turf Moor stadium. In the middle of the first half Clarets fans were escorted out of the Jimmy McIlory stand after stewards were alerted to a piece of metal which was hanging from the roof. Both stewards and police rushed to the scene so that they could escort fans to a new section of the ground where they would watch the remainder of the match against Wolves.

Burnley football club tweeted at the time: "Burnley fans are in the process of being moved from a section of the Jimmy McIlroy stand due to current safety concerns with the roof.

"We thank supporters for their co-operation and patience while we do this."

Reporter Steve Madeley tweeted: "Section of the Jimmy McIlroy stand evacuated due to some metal hanging down dangerously from the roof above.

"Burnley fans housed in those seats invited to watch the rest of the game from the FanZone!"

The Fanzone is located on the corner of the Jimmy McIlroy Stand and the James Hargreaves Stand. The Jimmy McIlory stand has approximately 400 seats.

Burnley were drawing 0-0 at the time of the incident. As events in the stands began to calm down the club took the lead courtesy of a crucial goal from Jacob Brunn Larsen. However, Vincent Kompany’s side were unable to pick up all three points and were pegged back just moments before half-time when Algerian international Rayan Ait-Nouri slotted in an equaliser.