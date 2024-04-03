Why hundreds of Burnley fans were evacuated from the stands during Premier League match with Wolves
Hundreds of Burnley fans were evacuated from their seats mid-match due to a safety hazard on the roof of the club’s Turf Moor stadium. In the middle of the first half Clarets fans were escorted out of the Jimmy McIlory stand after stewards were alerted to a piece of metal which was hanging from the roof. Both stewards and police rushed to the scene so that they could escort fans to a new section of the ground where they would watch the remainder of the match against Wolves.
Burnley football club tweeted at the time: "Burnley fans are in the process of being moved from a section of the Jimmy McIlroy stand due to current safety concerns with the roof.
"We thank supporters for their co-operation and patience while we do this."
Evacuated fans were taken to the club's Fan Zone to watch the remainder of the game.
Reporter Steve Madeley tweeted: "Section of the Jimmy McIlroy stand evacuated due to some metal hanging down dangerously from the roof above.
"Burnley fans housed in those seats invited to watch the rest of the game from the FanZone!"
The Fanzone is located on the corner of the Jimmy McIlroy Stand and the James Hargreaves Stand. The Jimmy McIlory stand has approximately 400 seats.
Burnley were drawing 0-0 at the time of the incident. As events in the stands began to calm down the club took the lead courtesy of a crucial goal from Jacob Brunn Larsen. However, Vincent Kompany’s side were unable to pick up all three points and were pegged back just moments before half-time when Algerian international Rayan Ait-Nouri slotted in an equaliser.
The match ultimately finished level, leaving Burnley in 19th, six points away from safety with just seven games remaining of the season. Wolves, who have surpassed expectations under Gary O’Neil remain 10th in the table and on course for a top-half finish. Burnley’s next three games could prove decisive in the race to beat the drop. They travel to relegation rivals Everton this weekend before taking on Brighton and the league’s basement club Sheffield United.
