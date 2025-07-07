Callum Wilson has scored 49 goals in 130 appearances for Newcastle United. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Callum Wilson is to leave Newcastle United and has sent a message to the fans there.

The striker, who joined in 2020 after six years with AFC Bournemouth, notched 47 league goals for the Toon but has not had his contract extended.

Wilson has previously been linked with newly promoted Leeds, and there is an argument that the 33-year-old would be a good fit at Everton, who let injury-prone strike Dominic Calvert-Lewin go last month. Both clubs have been reported as interested, according to a report in The Sun in May.

Wilson posted on Instagram: “It’s time to say goodbye after an unbelievable few years in the Toon. Thank you for everything. We stood strong together through the highs and some lows to help the club experience new heights.

“I am so proud to have worn the iconic number 9 shirt and to have added a little more history to it. Scoring at the Gallowgate end really is as special as they say.

“All good things come to an end but there’s no doubt Newcastle United will always have a place in mine and my families hearts. Thankyou for the memories. CW9.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano previously tweeted: “ Understand it’s over between Callum Wilson and Newcastle, decision made with formal confirmation to follow. Wilson will soon say goodbye to #NUFC staff, fans and teammates as he’s not staying at the club with contract now expired.”